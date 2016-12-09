HART presents THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER

December 10, 11, 17, & 18 at 2pm

This year HART’s new youth drama program, KIDS AT HART, is presenting a holiday treat suitable for the entire family, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by Barbara Robinson. Find out what happens when the worst kids in the history of the world find out there are free snacks at Sunday school? They decide to audition for the annual Christmas pageant! The Herdmans have taken over the holiday and insist on playing all the good parts. It’s disgraceful! They’ve never heard the Christmas story, and have no idea who Mary, Joseph or the wise men are. Will the pageant be canceled? Will the other kids even show up to participate? Will this be the worst pageant ever? Find out as Kids at HART present the classic Christmas tale.

The show is being presented at 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays from December 10 through 18. Tickets are just $10 for adults and $5 for Kids and students. Seating is reserved in the main auditorium of the HART Theater, 250 Pigeon St. in Waynesville and reservations can be made by calling the box office at 828 456 6322 or going online to www.harttheatre.org.

The one hour show is being directed by Shelia Sumpter and features: John Ostendorff, Stacey Hembree, Ella Dedford, Andrew Delbene, Luke Wilson, Megan Galloway, Andrew Sturgill, Bryce Boyd, Gus Farmer, Josie Ostendorff, Sarah Elizabeth Super, Suzanne Tinsley, Judy Dybwad, Linda Lidford and Abigail Cumber. Dennis Ray is Stage Managing.

The show will have performances Thursdays-Sundays from September 16 – October 16. Performances are at the Fangmeyer Theater, 250 Pigeon St. in Waynesville. Reservations can be made by calling the HART box office, Tues.-Sat. from 1-5pm.