Jamie Laval’s Celtic Christmas: Music and Stories for the Deep Midwinter

Discovering that Christmas Carols were originally peasant dance tunes inspired Jamie Laval’s new found passion for holiday music.

Laval is a North Carolina-based violinist who has devoted his career to performing traditional village dance music from the British Isles. His annual Celtic Christmas show has been a labor of love for the past six years.

“Each year I find new songs and stories that date back to pre-Christian holiday celebrations,” Laval says. “It is fascinating to unravel the tapestry of music and dance traditions during the midwinter solstice.”

Forgotten mythical folk characters such as the benevolent Yule Goat from Finland, the Christmas Witch of Iceland, and the Hebridean Seal Woman are brought to life in Laval’s Music and Stories for the Deep Midwinter.

Headlining the show is Asheville-based violinist and storyteller Jamie Laval. In 2002 Laval won the U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Championship, has performed for Her Majesty The Queen, and recently presented a TED Talk.

Emphasizing the dance theme of the show, two Irish step dancers and two Scottish Highland dancers will take the stage with Laval. Fully kilted in colorful costumes, the show is nothing if not colorful.

A beloved member of the musical troupe is Asheville’s Rosalind Buda, who plays at least 4 instruments including the ancient bombard from Brittany, and gives mesmerizing readings of seasonal poetry.

The show also features Haley Hewett, the brilliant Celtic harpist from Boston, along with several surprise guest performers. “It’s an embarrassment of riches,” says Laval.

Jamie Laval’s Celtic Christmas promises to be an entertaining and thought-provoking family holiday experience.

The show plays December 27-30 in Hickory, Charlotte, Asheville, and Tryon.

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 7:30 pm

SALT Block Drendell Auditorium, Hickory, NC

$25 / $20 / $12 / $20

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 7:30 pm

Fullwood Theater, Matthews (Charlotte), NC

$30 / $24 / $24 / $12

Thursday, Dec. 29, 8:00 pm

Isis Music Hall, Asheville, NC

$28 / $24 / $12

Friday, Dec. 30, 7:30 pm

Tryon Fine Arts Center, Tryon, NC

$30 / $24 / $24 / $12

Ticket reservations and info:

www.JamieLaval.com • (206) 226-5663