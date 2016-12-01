Premiere of ‘Snowbound’ hits ACT this December

Asheville Community Theatre is proud to premiere a new holiday play this December: local playwright, musician, and storyteller Tom Godleski’s Snowbound.

Snowbound is a new play written by Asheville native and winner of SART’s 2009 Scriptfest competition, Tom Godleski. The play will include original bluegrass music played live onstage by members of Buncombe Turnpike and Sons of Ralph.

Though the play is fictional, Godleski used authentic stories and details to create a family-friendly piece celebrating the season of giving.

“This play was such a joy to write I don’t even remember sitting down to work on it,” says Godleski. “I have always wanted to write a Christmas song, and Snowbound

inspired me to write two. I am honored and blessed Asheville Community Theatre has chosen Snowbound for their 2016 season.”

Snowbound takes place on Christmas Eve in 1955 at a small town train depot where the snowy weather has caused some delays. Over the course of the evening, strangers become friends, friends become family, and the warmth of human connection is deepened through stories and songs.

Though the weather outside is frightful, inside the depot it’s delightful as memories of Christmases past are shared.

ACT’s production will be the World Premiere. “I was really intrigued by the idea of helping to create a brand new show. It’s a heartwarming story, with lots of characters very similar to the people I grew up with,” says director Mark Jones, also an Asheville native. “This show is about real people, who are doing their best to have a Merry Christmas, despite Mother Nature.”

Over 80 actors auditioned for the 30 parts. Snowbound, also includes the band members (Don Lewis, Marty Lewis, David Hyatt, Seth Rhinehart and Tom Godleski) and 13 local children.

“This is a wonderful show for everyone to enjoy together,” says Susan Harper, Executive Director. “It showcases authentic WNC culture, specifically our music and our storytelling heritage. It is truly a community play.”

The community involvement doesn’t end at the stage. Catawba Brewing created Snowbound Winter Warmer, a beer inspired by the play. Snowbound Winter Warmer will be available at all three Catawba Brewing taprooms until December 18. It will also be available at the ACT Concession Stand December 2-18. A portion of the proceeds from each pint sold will be donated to ACT.

Snowbound is directed by Mark Jones. ACT is offering a special for all Opening Weekend tickets. For Opening Weekend only, all adult, senior, and student tickets are $18 (children 17 and under are still $12). Includes complimentary champagne on Opening Night, complimentary chocolate on Saturday night, and a talk-back with the cast and crew after the Sunday matinée.

Asheville Community Theatre

Snowbound Dec. 2-18, performances Friday and Saturday nights 7:30pm and Sunday 2:30pm. Tickets are available Online www.ashevilletheatre.org. (828)254-1320