Best in Audio Books: “The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell”

The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell

Tales of a 6′ 4″, African American, Heterosexual, Cisgender, Left-Leaning, Asthmatic, Black and Proud Blerd, Mama’s Boy, Dad, and Stand-Up Comedian

Read by W. Kamau Bell

You may know W. Kamau Bell from his new critically acclaimed and hit show on CNN, United Shades of America. Or maybe you’ve read about him in the New York Times, which called him, “The most promising new talent in political comedy in many years,” or maybe in the New Yorker, fawning over his brand of humor, writing, “Bell’s gimmick is intersectional progressivism: he treats racial, gay, and women’s issues as inseparable.”

After all this love and praise, it’s time for the next step: a book. The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell is a humorous, well-informed take on the world today, tackling a wide range of evergreen issues such as: race relations, fatherhood, the state of law enforcement today, comedians and superheroes, right wing politics, failure, his interracial marriage, his upbringing by divorced, and very strong-willed, race-conscious parents, his early days struggling to find his comedic voice, why he never felt at home in Black comedy circles, what it means to be a Black nerd, the balance between racism and feminism, and much, much more.

AMAZING PLATFORM: Between his hit CNN show, mega-popular podcasts, and more than 100,000 Twitter followers, and an upcoming Showtime special, W. Kamau Bell is suddenly everywhere.

AWARD NOMINEE: United Shades of America, Kamau’s CNN show, was nominated for a 2016 Prime Time Emmy.

PUBLICITY PLUS: Kamau has recently been profiled it the New York Times Magazine and has appeared on Fresh Air.

VERY CURRENT EVENTS: No matter when his next book comes out, there will be something happening in the news, and in the world, that Kamau can talk about in a funny and eloquent way.

FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES: From This American Life to This Week Tonight with John Oliver, Kamau has friends everywhere.

Residence: Berkeley, CA Hometown: Chicago, IL Social: twitter.com/wkamaubell

PENGUIN AUDIO CD(UA): 9781524733766 / $45.00/$60.00

Humor – Topic – Politics / Biography & Autobiography – Personal Memoirs

Nine CD / Format Description: 10 HOURS 30 MINUTES

UPC: 050694937236

www.penguinrandomhouseaudio.com