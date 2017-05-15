“A Tangled Tree” signing Malaprop’s June 3, 7pm

Aiyanna Sezak-Blatt will be reading from and signing copies of her book, A Tangled Tree at these upcoming events: Official Book Launch on Saturday, June 3, 7pm at Malaprop’s Bookstore and Cafe, in downtown Asheville. There will be wine, and a sweet, honey-infused delight for all!
Book Reading and Community Discussion at Congregation Beth Israel on Sunday, June 11, 5pm.
Book Reading and Signing at Firestorm Books on Sunday, June 25, 6pm.
A Tangled Tree explores the story of three generations, as written by a daughter eager to understand her family’s history, while searching to accept her father’s eccentricity, beauty, rage and nomadic existence. From the Holocaust to the present day, A Tangled Tree follows the echo of tragedy as it ripples across the surface of a family. It is the story of a daughter who dives in search of silent, swallowed stones, those ingested generations ago, passed down from mother, to father, to child. It is a story that weaves through time and space, charting the epic, beautiful and complex journey of a family’s profound and tangled tree of life.