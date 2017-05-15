“A Tangled Tree” signing Malaprop’s June 3, 7pm

A Tangled Tree explores the story of three generations, as written by a daughter eager to understand her family’s history, while searching to accept her father’s eccentricity, beauty, rage and nomadic existence. From the Holocaust to the present day, A Tangled Tree follows the echo of tragedy as it ripples across the surface of a family. It is the story of a daughter who dives in search of silent, swallowed stones, those ingested generations ago, passed down from mother, to father, to child. It is a story that weaves through time and space, charting the epic, beautiful and complex journey of a family’s profound and tangled tree of life.