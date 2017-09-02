

1st-Ever Staff (and Alumni) Art Show

at BlackBird Frame & Art

Show dates: September 20th – October 31st

Opening Reception on Friday, September 22nd, 6-8 pm

They’re not quitting their day jobs, but neither are the talented employees at BlackBird Frame & Art inclined to give up their “night jobs” as artists. From September 20 – October 31, the shop will host its first-ever Staff (and Alumni) Art Show.

It’s only natural that many artists become framers – and sometimes the other way around. BlackBird has always been blessed to have an artistically talented staff, so it’s high time to show that they can also think inside the frame.

Current staff members John Nelson (paintings), Natalie Hood (sculptural), Jesse Lee (metal/wood), R.A. Cooper (drawings & cut paper) and Georgia Harden (mixed media) will be featured, along with “The BlackBird Institute”, the work of an elusive spirit that haunts the century-old building on Merrimon Ave. Former employees and current RAD artists Phil DeAngelo and Angela Cunningham will contribute paintings to the show, as will Linda Azar (jewelry), Carrie Helmkamp (sculpture), Laura Klein Tompkins (paintings), and Anabel Winitsky (prints).

Considering the variety of work by this diverse crew, they have adopted the tongue-in-cheek theme, “Whither Banality: Daring to Defy Change” * in hopes that someone attending will offer a cohesive explanation of the show in more intellectual terms. Until then, it promises to be a stimulating presentation of excellent work, nicely framed, with something to offer all tastes and budgets.

Please join the framer/artists for conversation & refreshments on Friday, September 22, from 6 to 8 p.m at BlackBird. Who knows, you might even pick up a few tips on framing.

*Compliments of the Random Exhibition Title Generator at www.mit.edu/~ruchill/lazycurator.html

BlackBird Frame & Art is an independent custom framing & art studio at 365 Merrimon Ave in north Asheville. Pat & John Horrocks (a.k.a., “The BlackBird Institute”) have owned their business for 27 years, the last 15 in Asheville. Hours are 10-6 weekdays and 10-3 on Saturdays.