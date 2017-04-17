200 Singers Celebrate Spring in Song “Light and Life” April 29

The Asheville Choral Society and the Asheville Symphony Chorus present a joint concert, Light and Life on April 29, 2017. This concert will bring together more than 200 singers and more than 30 instrumentalists for an exhilarating event. Starting at 7:30pm, the concert will be held at Arden Pres

byterian Church at 2215 Hendersonville Road in Arden.

This concert features major works of two contemporary American composers, favorites of choral singers the world around. Requiem for the Living is a beautiful and soaring testament to the hope for comfort and the joy of life by Dan Forrest, a prodigious young composer from Greenville, SC, with a growing worldwide reputation. Morten Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna (“eternal light”) harkens back to the “Communion” section of the traditional Requiem Mass: “…may eternal light shine upon them…” Lauridsen, several years Forrest’s senior, paints these words of reassurance and comfort with a lush and moving texture of choral sound, the sublime O Nata Lux movement echoing Lauridsen’s tender and beautiful O Magnum Mysterium.

“What a thrill it is to combine the Choral Society and the Symphony Chorus to sing these remarkable choral/orchestral works,” says Michael Lancaster. “The two composers, both living Americans, understand how to write for the voice by providing lyric melodies and warm sonorities that engage singers and listeners alike. And it’s always fun to work with Melodie Galloway!”

Melodie Galloway reflects on the timing of this concert in ACS’ history: “Asheville Choral Society is celebrating our 40th season this year, and through collaborations like this one, with the Asheville Symphony Chorus, we will remain vibrant, growing, learning, and of course, performing amazing music for our Western North Carolina audience.”

Join us for this collaborative undertaking to bring epic choral music to Western North Carolina.

About Asheville Choral Society

The Asheville Choral Society (ACS) has been inspiring and enriching audiences in Western North Carolina since 1978 with remarkable choral music at the highest artistic level. The ACS is made up of more than 100 auditioned singers ranging in age from 16 to 80, many of whom have professional music backgrounds and all of whom share a passion for singing.

The ACS started in 1977 as a small group of enthusiastic singers, who envisioned a group dedicated to the performance of great choral music. They quickly realized the need for a professional director, and were fortunate to engage the late Dr. Robert P. Keener, Music Director Emeritus, who led the group for its first 22 seasons. From 2000 to 2010, Music Director Lenora Thom presided over a period of unprecedented artistic and organizational growth for the chorus. In 2010, the ACS launched a rigorous audition process for its next director, which culminated in the selection of Artistic Director Dr. Melodie Galloway.

Now in its 40th season, the ACS has garnered a reputation as one of Western North Carolina’s premier music organizations, and has been praised for the versatility, originality, and challenging nature of its programming. The ACS performs with the area’s finest musicians, and has forged artistic collaborations with the Asheville Symphony Chorus, Cantaria, and the Celebration Singers — Asheville’s outstanding youth choir. The ACS is actively engaged with the greater Asheville community through public performances, holiday caroling, and strategic partnerships with nonprofit organizations such as the Asheville Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity, and MANNA FoodBank. The ACS was also proud to be part of the Asheville Amadeus 2017 Festival, in a concert that included the world premiere of a work commissioned by the ACS.

About Asheville Symphony Chorus

A small but dedicated group of choristers, led by founding conductor Dewitt Tipton, formed the Asheville Symphony Chorus in 1991 to augment the Asheville Symphony Orchestra—welcomed heartily by Robert Hart Baker, then conductor of the orchestra. At the time, the symphony was endeavoring to establish a strong base in Asheville, and they welcomed the opportunity to broaden their audience and musical repertoire to include choral works. The tradition continues today with ASO Artistic Director, Daniel Meyer.

For its first 20 years, Tipton meticulously prepared the chorus for annual Symphony Masterworks performance, the December Holiday Pops concert, and a concert produced and performed solely by the Chorus. This tradition of musical excellence and preparation is continuing with our new conductor, Dr. Michael Lancaster, who began his association with the ASC in July 2011