A Contemporary Response to Our Changing Environment, a group exhibition of Pink Dog Creative artists, curated by artist Joseph Pearson to be held at the Pink Dog Gallery, 348 Depot St. Asheville NC, 28801 with an opening reception February 3, 5-8 pm.

The debate around climate change tends to dwell in the realms of science and politics rather than in the arts, yet creative solutions to addressing climate issues are needed. This exhibition will look at climate change through artists’ perspectives and will share this perspective with the scientists and business leaders attending Climate Con, The Business of Change, by staging an associated exhibition at the Collider, a nonprofit innovation center focused on catalyzing market-driven solutions to climate issues, March 19th-23rd at the Collider offices on the 4th floor of the Wells Fargo Building, 1 Haywood St. in downtown Asheville.

Jacque Lowe from the Collider said, “We’re so excited to be connected with the Pink Dog artists and I know that being able to create this visual tie between our two worlds will bring a much needed connectivity to both the folks in our space everyday, and those visiting for ClimateCon.”

Artists include Joseph A. Pearson, Andrea Kulish, Deanna Chilian, Holly de Saillan, Karen Keil Brown, Lynn Bregman- Blass, Julie Miles, Jennifer Kincaid, Leene Hermann, Ralph Burns, Viola Spells, William Price, Christie Calaycay and Pat Phillips. The exhibition will run through March 31.

Exhibition information:

A Contemporary Response to Our Changing Environment

February 3-March 31, 2018

Opening reception: February 3, 5-8pm at Pink Dog Gallery

348 Depot St, Asheville NC 28801

Exhibition Hours Monday-Saturday 12-5, February 3 – March 31, 2018

Meet the Artists at the Collider: February 9, 2018, 10-11 am

4th floor of the Wells Fargo building,1 Haywood Street, Suite 401, Asheville, NC 28801 (open to the public)

For more information, contact Joseph Pearson josephpearsonart@gmail.com (504) 615-4998