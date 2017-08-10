“Accidentally On Purpose” A show about turning happy accidents into intentional compositions

Coming to the Mark Bettis Studio & Gallery in the River Arts District’s historic WEDGE building is a lively solo opening featuring Jacqui Fehl. Jacqui’s opening aptly called “Accidentally On Purpose” will showcase numerous one-of-a-kind paintings in mixed media along with a few hands-on interactive paintings which are a new and exciting direction for Jacqui.

“My focus for this current body of work was all about the process – a two-step process actually. First, I wanted to play without rules and to explore materials and subject matter with complete freedom and no pre-conceived or planned outcome. Secondly, I wanted to turn the happy accidents into intentional compositions. It’s almost like being blindfolded and dropped off in a strange city and then having to find your way back home”

The opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 PM on Thursday, October 12, 2017 and will run until October 26th, 2017 at the Mark Bettis Studio & Gallery, 123 Roberts Street in Asheville.

Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.