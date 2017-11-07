AmiciMusic presents “FLUTE FANDANGO” December 1-2

AmiciMusic presents “FLUTE FANDANGO” in December

AmiciMusic, Western North Carolina’s award-winning chamber music organization, will present a fun and energetic program of flute and piano music entitled “FLUTE FANDANGO” on the first weekend of December at three different venues. The concert will include works by Astor Piazzolla, George Gershwin, Claude Bolling, Paul Schoenfield, and some ragtime as well. Acclaimed flutist Lea Kibler and pianist/Artistic Director Daniel Weiser will highlight the jazzier side of the classical literature as well as the influence of different folk idioms. “Our aim is to make these concerts show the full spectrum of classical music that can include many different styles of music and highlight how this music can be so exciting, vibrant, and alive,” says Weiser, who started AmiciMusic in 2011 with the mission of breaking down artificial barriers between audience and performers. “We love playing in intimate spaces and non-traditional venues and aim to establish a truly informal and relaxed atmosphere that puts people at ease. I also love to tell stories about the composers before we play which helps enhance the listening experience and give the music some new meaning.”

“FLUTE FANDANGO” can be heard on Friday, December 1 at 7:30pm at First Presbyterian Church at 40 Church Street in Asheville; on Saturday, December 2 at 7:30pm at a fabulous home in the hills of Hendersonville at 1998 Randy Drive; and on Sunday, December 3 at 2:00 at the White Horse in Black Mountain. For more information and to buy tickets for any of these concerts in advance, please visit www.amicimusic.org and click on the link to the Asheville concerts. You can also call Dan Weiser at 802-369-0856

Flutist Lea Kibler has been hailed by critics as “bewitching and unforgettable” and a “top drawer flutist”. She was a member of the Florida Philharmonic Orchestra and the Florida Grand Opera orchestra and has toured as Principal Flutist of the Moscow Chamber Orchestra. She has appeared at the Spoleto Festival, the American Dance Festival, the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival and the Highlands-Cashiers Chamber Music Festival. Lea is a graduate of the Yale University School of Music where she was a student of Thomas Nyfenger and recipient of the coveted Yale Alumni Prize. A native of North Carolina, she now makes her home in Asheville and serves on the faculty of Clemson University. She has been awarded grants from the Asheville Area Arts Council, North Carolina Arts Council and Friends of Brooks Center, Clemson University. She released her CD The Back of Beyond…Music inspired by the Appalachian Mountains at the end of 2008.

Pianist Daniel Weiser has performed on many great stages, including the Weill Recital Hall of Carnegie Hall, the National Gallery of Art in D.C., and on the Dame Myra Hess Concert Series in Chicago. He has also concertized around the world, including Israel, Thailand, Holland, and France and was the 1996 U.S. Artistic Ambassador Abroad, for which he performed on an eleven-country tour of the Middle East and Asia. He earned his Doctorate in Piano/Chamber Music from the Peabody Conservatory and has been on the music faculty of Dartmouth College, Johns Hopkins University, UNCA, and St. Paul’s School in Concord, NH. He is the founder and Artistic Director of both AmiciMusic and Classicopia, a similar chamber music organization based in New Hampshire. He was also a founding member of the Adirondack Ensemble, which won a Chamber Music America award for inventive programming and outreach. A phi beta kappa graduate of Columbia University with a degree in American History, he also spent a year at Harvard Law School at the same time as President Obama. Dr. Weiser now lives in Baltimore with his wife, Dr. Kisha Weiser, and their twelve-year old twin daughters, Emma and Sophie