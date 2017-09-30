Best-selling children’s book ‘Pinkalicious’ comes to life on the Diana Wortham Theatre stage in a musical for children, Wednesday, October 11, 10 am & 6 pm

Diana Wortham Theatre presents the award-winning Vital Theatre Company in Pinkalicious The Musical, Wednesday, October 11, with a matinee performance 10 am and an early evening show at 6 pm.

In Pinkalicious The Musical, Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe — a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this predicament.

“The 6 pm show allows families the opportunity to attend a performance together,” says Rae Geoffrey, Managing Director of Diana Wortham Theatre. “This is a special event to make your little ones feel like royalty: attending the theatre, watching a book come to life. There are lots of great messages about family, love and listening to your parents in the play.”

Pinkalicious is recommended for Grades K–3, but guests as young as age two are welcome. For the 6:00 p.m. performance, kids are encouraged to dress in their best pink-errific outfit and enjoy a cupcake (pink of course!) with the cast at a post-show Pink Party in the lobby.

The #1 New York Times best-selling children’s Pinkalicious picture book series has sold more than 22 million copies in all formats. It has been translated into eight languages and is sold in nine countries. Elizabeth Kann & Victoria Kann, sisters who grew up in Brooklyn, are the original co-authors of Pinkalicious (HarperCollins, 2006) and Purplicious (HarperCollins, 2007), which Victoria also illustrated. John Gregor wrote the music, and he, Elizabeth and Victoria wrote the lyrics.

New York City-based troupe Vital Theatre is new to Diana Wortham Theatre’s touring theatre company line-up. The company is known for creating and presenting stories that challenge young audiences to ask questions, make discoveries, and engage in dialogue. Vital Theatre has been recognized with several honors, including the OffBroadway Alliance Awards for Best Family Show, Off-Off Broadway Review (OOBR) Awards for Excellence, and Theatre Company of the Year by nytheatre.com for Vital Children’s Theatre Company Season.

Vital Theatre’s October 11 performances of Pinkalicious The Musical at the Diana Wortham Theatre are made possible by Performance Sponsors Mark Kleive & Nicole Groves, and Misty Mountain Bakeshop; by Mainstage Theatre Series Sponsors Arby’s, Epsilon, JAG Construction, Mosaic Realty, and Ward & Smith, P.A.; and by Matinee Series Sponsors Tina & John McGuire, the National Endowment for the Arts, the North Carolina Arts Council, South Arts, and Wells Fargo; with additional support from Media Sponsors News Radio 570 WWNC and WNC magazine.

The Diana Wortham Theatre is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue. The intimate theatre seats just over 500 and boasts exceptional acoustics and sightlines, making it the premier performance space in Western North Carolina. The Mainstage Series 2017/2018 Season Sponsors are 67 Biltmore Downtown Eatery & Catering, the Asheville Citizen-Times, Blue Moon Water, Buncombe County TDA, Creative Energy, the North Carolina Arts Council, and the Renaissance Asheville Hotel.

To obtain more information on the Mainstage Series or to purchase tickets for the October 11, performances of Pinkalicious The Musical, call the theatre’s box office at (828) 257-4530 or visit www.dwtheatre.com.