BIG Something’s tour takes them to Asheville April 15



BIG Something is on tour and will be making a stop in Asheville April 15.

With a powerful sound that is both refreshingly original and classic in its approach, BIG Something fuses elements of rock, pop, funk, hip hop and improv, in order to take listeners on a journey through a myriad of musical styles. Formed in 2009, BIG Something is one of the most exciting new rock bands to emerge from the southeast. This six-piece powerhouse is both unique and timeless with soaring guitars, synths, horns and alluring vocal hooks that rise to the top of their infectious collection of songs.

After several years of relentless touring, BIG Something has performed across the country as direct support for the likes of Galactic, moe., The B52s, Robert Randolph and The Family Band, Zach Deputy, DJ Logic, Toubab Krewe, Dopapod, and countless other up and coming artists. In turn, they have become a high demand festival act and host their own annual summer music festival in Mebane, NC called The Big What?.

BIG Something at New Mountain Theater with Broccoli Samurai

Asheville, NC

Date: 4/15/2017

Ages: 18+

Tix: $10/12

Time: 9PM

Ticket Link: www.eventbrite.com/e/charlie-traveler-presents-big-something-w-broccoli-samurai-jam-rock-tickets-32101303864

A 6 piece powerhouse with a sound that is both unique and timeless, BIG Something fuses elements of rock, pop, funk, and improvisation to take listeners on a journey through a myriad of musical styles. It’s no secret why this group has quickly become one of the most exciting new bands to emerge from the Southeast. Soaring guitars, synths, horns and alluring vocal hooks rise to the top of their infectious collection of songs and represent a sound that has caught the ears of such revered Summer circuit stalwarts as Galactic, moe., Robert Randolph, and even The B52s who have all tapped Big Something as direct support.

This February the group will drop their 4th full-length studio album, Tumbleweed, which was recorded once again with the help of grammy nominated producer John Custer (Corrosion of Conformity). He has produced all of their albums including Truth Serum, which was named 2014 Album of the Year by The Homegrown Music Network, making Big Something the only band ever to win this award 3 times with 3 different releases (2010, 2013, and 2014). BIG Something has been featured in Relix Magazine, Guitar World, Glide Magazine, JamBase, ArtistDirect, and more.