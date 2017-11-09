CALL FOR ARTISTS

Letter of Intent is due on December 13, 2017

Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center announces an opportunity for artists to participate in the 2018 {Re}HAPPENING on Saturday, March 31 at Camp Rockmont in Black Mountain, NC.

We invite artists to propose projects that reflect the innovative spirit of Black Mountain College. Artists are encouraged to take risks and demonstrate elements of process, spontaneity, experimentation, collaboration, and audience participation. Each selected artist project will receive a $250 honorarium.

ARTISTS OF ALL GENRES AND DISCIPLINES are encouraged to submit a Letter of Intent (LOI). The LOI should be a brief one-page outline that describes the project, includes participating artists and how the project connects to the Black Mountain College legacy.

The LOI deadline is December 13, 2017 – please email LOIs to info@blackmountaincollege.org. Notification will be sent by January 3, 2018.



About {Re}HAPPENING

Since 2010, BMCM+AC has hosted the {Re}HAPPENING inspired by John Cage’s 1952 Theatre Piece No. 1, an unscripted performance considered by many to be the first Happening in North America.

The {Re}HAPPENING is a day long event (3pm – 10pm) at the historic campus of Black Mountain College, known as Lake Eden – 15 minutes from Asheville. It is part art event, part fundraiser and part community instigator serving as platform for contemporary artists to share their response to the vital legacy of Black Mountain College by returning to its original site in the present day.

General admission brings in hundreds of visitors annually. In addition to providing a forum for regional artists and an accessible, immersive, educational experience for attendees, every year the event is a community collaboration between local businesses and arts organizations. The 2018 {Re}HAPPENING on March 31 will be open to the public from 3pm until 10pm.

About Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center

Founded in 1933, Black Mountain College was one of the leading experimental liberal art schools in America until its closure in 1957. After the Bauhaus in Germany closed due to mounting antagonism from the Nazi Party, Josef and Anni Albers readily accepted an offer to join the Black Mountain College faculty. During their 16-year tenure in North Carolina, the Alberses helped model the college’s interdisciplinary curriculum on that of the Bauhaus, attracting an unmatched roster of teachers and students including Josef and Anni Albers, R. Buckminster Fuller, Elaine and Willem de Kooning, John Cage, Merce Cunningham, Ruth Asawa, Ray Johnson, and Robert Rauschenberg.

The Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center (BMCM+AC) was founded in 1993 by arts advocate Mary Holden to celebrate the history of Black Mountain College as a forerunner in progressive interdisciplinary education and to celebrate its extraordinary impact on modern and contemporary art, dance, theater, music, and performance.

The Museum is committed to educating the public about the history of Black Mountain College and promoting awareness of its extensive legacy through exhibitions, publications, lectures, films, seminars, and oral histories. Through our permanent collection, special exhibitions, publications, and research archive, we provide access to historical materials related to the College and its influence on the field.

BMCM+AC provides a forum for multifaceted programming in a dynamic environment in downtown Asheville, North Carolina. Our goal is to provide a gathering point for people from a variety of backgrounds to interact – integrating art, ideas, and discourse.