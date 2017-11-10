British soul legend Seal releases his anxiously awaited new album, Standards

Standards sees Seal breathe signature soul into seminal classics such as “Luck Be A Lady,” “I Put A Spell On You,” “Autumn Leaves,” and many more. The deluxe version of Standards also includes bonus holiday tracks “Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting),” and “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow” just in time for the season.

Seal recently captured a live performance of these classic songs for public television’s Front and Center which will air early 2018. Check out a sneak peak of the captivating night with Seal’s performance of “Luck Be A Lady” HERE. Also, be on the lookout for a very special episode of Speakeasy featuring an insightful storytelling conversation between Seal and his longtime friend and manager Amy Thomson, to air on public television early next year.

For Standards, Seal reimagines the classics that shaped his formative years. Recorded at the legendary Capitol Studios in Hollywood, CA, he takes a step back in time only to make a giant artistic leap forward. It’s a record he was always meant to make.

ABOUT SEAL:

Much like the legends who originally popularized them, Seal sounds right at home singing the classics that comprise his tenth studio album and first for Republic Records, Standards—arriving November 10, 2017. Led by the single “Luck Be A Lady,” the London-born and Los Angeles-based four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning icon imbues all 14 tracks with his singular sense of soul. Undeniably, the performances stand out as show-stopping, stunning, and signature Seal. Standards continues a tradition of storied performances that began way back in 1991 when his voice drove Adamski’s 1991 club smash “Killer” followed by his own Top 10 hit “Crazy.” On the heels of his stunning debut album, he went on to win the prestigious BRIT Award for “Best British Male” in 1992, while hits like “Kiss From a Rose,” memorably included on the Batman Forever soundtrack, earned him multiple GRAMMY® awards and global esteem. An established superstar, with worldwide album sales exceeding 30 million, his 2015 studio offering 7 reunited him with longtime collaborator, producer Trevor Horn. It yielded the hit “Every Time I’m With You” and earned widespread critical acclaim.

Beyond the stage and studio, his influence permeates multiple facets of pop culture. Following three popular stints on The Voice Australia, he returned as a coach for the 2017 season to much fan enthusiasm. However, everything stems from the music. Standards solidifies Seal’s stature among history’s biggest, boldest, and best voices as he leaves his mark on the songs that have defined one generation after another.

WATCH SEAL’S ‘STANDARDS’ ALBUM TRAILER:

https://youtu.be/3i7pnjLP38w

STANDARD EDITION TRACKLISTING: Luck Be A Lady Autumn Leaves I Put A Spell on You They Can't Take That Away From Me Anyone Who Knows What Love Is Love For Sale My Funny Valentine I've Got You Under My Skin Smile I'm Beginning To See The Light (featuring The Puppini Sisters) It Was A Very Good Year DELUXE EDITION TRACKLISTING: Luck Be A Lady Autumn Leaves I Put A Spell on You They Can't Take That Away From Me Anyone Who Knows What Love Is Love For Sale My Funny Valentine I've Got You Under My Skin Smile I'm Beginning To See The Light (featuring The Puppini Sisters) It Was A Very Good Year The Nearness of You Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting)

