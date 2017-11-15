CAFÉ RULE PRESENTS RICKY SKAGGS & KENTUCKY THUNDER

Friday, December 8, 2017

Fifteen-time GRAMMY® Award-winner Ricky Skaggs’ career is easily among the most significant in recent country music history. If Skaggs’ burgeoning trophy case full of awards wasn’t already enough evidence of that fact, consider that legendary guitarist Chet Atkins once credited Skaggs with “single-handedly saving country music.” His life’s path has taken him to various musical genres, from where it all began in bluegrass music, to striking out on new musical journeys, while still leaving his musical roots intact.

About The Crossing at Hollar Mill

The Crossing at Hollar Mill, owned by the Locke family, is Hickory’s premier 10,000-square-foot full-service rental venue and concert hall. The businesses were founded with a focus on our vendors and purveyors; those who work with us and for us; and our guests who honor us with their patronage. Our commitment to extreme hospitality invites guests to return time and again. The Locke family are committed to preserving Hickory’s history and honoring it with sustainable and thoughtful development.