Center Features Roots Musician Amythyst Kiah in November 10, 7pm

Center Features Roots Musician Amythyst Kiah in November

The Center for Cultural Preservation, WNC’s cultural history and documentary film center, continues its 2017-18 “Keeping the Fires Burning” series with up-and-coming Johnson City roots musician, Amythyst Kiah. Amythyst Kiah’s commanding stage presence is only matched by her raw and powerful vocals—a deeply moving, hypnotic sound that stirs echoes of a distant and restless past. She wowed audiences when she had a cameo performance at the Center’s world premiere of its new film on Appalachian music history and the Center is proud to have her back.

Amythyst is an expert performer with banjo and acoustic guitar and she has an incredible grasp on the history of Appalachian African-American roots music. Her eclectic influences span decades, drawing heavily on old time music (Mississippi Sheiks, Son House, Jimmie Rodgers, Olla Belle Reed, Carter Family), inspired by strong R&B and country music vocalists from the ’50s-’70s (Big Mama Thornton, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Mahalia Jackson, Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn) and influenced by contemporary artists with powerful vocal integrity (Adele, Florence and the Machine, Megan Jean and the KFB, Janelle Monae).

An Evening with Amythyst Kiah is scheduled for Friday, November 10, 7pm at Blue Ridge Community College’s Thomas Auditorium. Tickets are $10 and advanced reservations are strongly recommended by registering online at www.saveculture.org or calling the Center at (828) 692-8062.

Future Programs in this series include:

Cherokee Music and Dance History presented by Museum of the Cherokee Director, Bo Taylor on Thursday, December 8 th at 7PM at BRCC’s Thomas Auditorium.

A Great American Tapestry, Saturday, December 2nd, Reuters Center at UNCA, 2PM

On Thursday, January 25th at BRCC's Thomas Auditorium, Grammy Award winner and co-founder of Carolina Chocolate Drops, Dom Flemons, a leading multi-instrumental performer of Southern Appalachian roots music.

Much more to come

The Center for Cultural Preservation is a cultural nonprofit organization dedicated to working for mountain heritage continuity through oral history, documentary film, education and public programs. For more information about the Center contact them at (828) 692-8062 or www.saveculture.org