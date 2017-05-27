‘Churchill and Orwell: The Fight for Freedom’ by Thomas E. Ricks

Churchill and Orwell: The Fight for Freedom

Thomas E. Ricks

Read by James Lurie

I enjoyed Churchill and Orwell better than most other biographies I’ve read simply because of Ricks unusual approach to his subject. It isn’t a story of just one person or one event. Nor did his two subjects even know each other. Rather, Ricks thread he uses is one of the final outcomes. You see, neither men had really anything much in common, other than they both wrote books and lived in England during the Second World War. Churchill outlived Orwell by 15 years and is known as the man who saved the world. Had England fell who knows what would have happened.

Orwell is credited with changing our vocabulary and introducing us to the concept of big brother. He also was a futurist, seeing the world of 2017 better than his peers Aldous Huxley, HG Wells or Ayn Rand.

And that’s what Ricks book is about. How pertinent both me are today. How important they are to the way we Americans and Britons view technology and power. In a way, both men played an important part of making us who we are as citizens of the world.

The book is well read and enjoyable and keeps you interested even during the back story (their childhoods).

From #1 New York Times bestselling author Tom Ricks, a dual biography of Winston Churchill and George Orwell, with a focus on the pivotal years from the mid-1930s through the 1940s, when their farsighted vision and inspired action in the face of the threat of fascism and communism helped preserve democracy for the world. Both George Orwell and Winston Churchill came close to death in the mid-1930’s—Orwell shot in the neck in a trench line in the Spanish Civil War, and Churchill struck by a car in New York City. If they’d died then, history would scarcely remember them. At the time, Churchill was a politician on the outs, his loyalty to his class and party suspect; he was perhaps most famous for his responsibility for the Gallipoli fiasco in World War I. Orwell was a mildly successful novelist, to put it generously. No one, not even their wives, would have predicted that by the end of the 20th century they would be considered two of the most important people in British history, and for much the same reason: for having the vision and courage to campaign tirelessly, in words and in deeds, against the totalitarian threat from both the left and the right.

Together, to an extent not sufficiently appreciated, they kept the West’s compass set toward freedom as its due north. It’s not easy to recall now how lonely a position both men once occupied. By the late 1930’s, democracy was discredited in many circles, and authoritarian rulers were everywhere in the ascent. There were some who decried the scourge of communism, but very often these were the same people who saw in Hitler and

Mussolini “men we could do business with,” if not in fact saviors. And there were others who saw the Nazi and fascist threat as malign, but they very often tended to view communism as the path to salvation, or at least a reasonable alternative.

Churchill and Orwell, on the other hand, had the foresight to see clearly that the issue was human freedom–that whatever its coloration, a government that denied its people basic freedoms was a totalitarian menace and had to be resisted, however strong its position might seem.

In the end, Churchill and Orwell proved their age’s necessary men. The glorious climax of Churchill and Orwell is the work they both did in the decade of the 1940’s, each in his own way, to defeat freedom’s enemies, not least through the power of their mastery of the English language. And though Churchill played the larger role in the defeat of Hitler and the Axis, Orwell’s reckoning with the menace of authoritarian rule in Animal Farm and 1984 would define the stakes of the Cold War for its 50-year course, and continues to give inspiration to fighters for freedom to this day. Taken together, in Tom Ricks’s masterful hands, their lives are a beautiful testament to the power of these core values, and to the courage, it can take to stay true to them, through thick and thin.