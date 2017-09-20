Connie Bostic exhibition coming to Pink Dog Creative

What: Art Exhibition: The Heart of Everything That is: Homage to the Water Protectors at Standing Rock

Where: Pink Dog Creative Gallery, 348 Depot Street, Asheville, NC

When: October 6 – November 5, 2017 with an opening reception on October 6 from 5:30 to 8:00 PM

Who: New oil paintings and watercolors by Connie Bostic

Bostic says, “A number of years ago I was privileged to visit the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Wounded Knee Cemetery. It was a life-changing experience. I was not in a position to travel to Standing Rock, but following the protests there became an obsession. These paintings are an effort to honor the courage and commitment of those who were there.”

