Corey Feldman and The Angels play The Grey Eagle, Friday, JULY 21

FRI, JULY 21, 2017

doors: 8:00 pm / show: 9:00 pm

$22.00 – $75.00

The Grey Eagle

Corey Feldman is launching a very ambitious world tour starting 1 city at a time right here in the USA. This will mark the 5th time the Iconic performer has toured the United States both as a solo artist, and also with his band Truth Movement. Although Corey performed all over the US multiple times with his band over the past decade, This will be his 1st “Solo” tour in 14 years! Returning to the stage as a solo artist with the worlds most Beautiful and Angelic backing band ever created. Featuring 1 of EDMs up & coming premier DJs DJAC aka Angel Courtney Anne. This tour will also be A career spanning performance of all of his greatest solo classics, and all of the well known hits off of his newest CD (Angelic 2 The Core).

Corey will be performing rare songs from all of his solo albums and classic originals from his film soundtrack catalogue, and covers of some of the hits from his own films, including songs off iconic motion picture film soundtracks such as Dream a Little Dream, Lost Boys, The Goonies, & more. Featuring the worlds 1st All Female Angelic Band!

This high energy performance is packed with classic songs from 5 decades, and some of the biggest Billboard and Chart topping hits in pop culture this year. Don’t miss your chance 2 witness a part of History, and become part of the experience. VIP Golden Circle Meet & Greet Experiences are available.

Corey Feldman began singing at the early age of three in order to gain potential roles in his film career. However, his true music career began with his first single released on vinyl in 1989 for the soundtrack of Dream a Little Dream. The song was called “Something In Your Eyes” and Corey is planning on dusting it off and playing it live for the first time in his adult career. In 1994 Corey released his first solo album entitled Love Left which featured music from the film Dream a Little Dream 2. He has since released two other solo albums and is now preparing for a double album of new material centered around the Corey’s Angels brand. His new album Angelic 2 The Core, featuring appearances by Doc Ice, Kaya Jones, Fred Durst, Snoop Dogg and others, includes his biggest hit song to date, “Ascension Millennium” who’s video has been viewed by millions via MTV where it gained a “buzz-worthy” status in its first twelve hours.

Corey’s Angels is a full-service management, development, and production entity, which also specializes in large-scale private events and concerts. Corey’s Angels has produced several music videos, two television pilots, a double album, and a ten episode talk/variety show. The Angels have appeared in films such as Body High, television shows such as LA Rangers on the CW.