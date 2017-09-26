Cruising To Weight Loss: The Cruise Control Diet





If you’re desperate to lose weight, you might try to slash loads of calories every day, but this won’t give you the results you want. Studies have found that restrictive diets just don’t work – and they make you miserable.

Enter The Cruise Control diet plan. As its name suggests, it’s a really easy eating plan and cuts out difficulties usually associated with dieting, like an obsession with calorie counting. Here’s why you should get your hands on the book Healthy Eating On Cruise Control: Hunger Free, Hassle Free Weight Loss by Robert Mann and start the process of losing weight in a healthy, successful way.

The Four Guidelines To Weight Loss

A comforting fact about The Cruise Control diet is that you only have to follow a few guidelines, and they’re not about counting calories or cutting out food groups! These guidelines are:

Eat natural foods instead of processed foods. The great news about this is that there are loads of natural food markets and farms in North Carolina, so fresh, healthy foods are within easy reach.

Avoid inflammatory foods, such as packaged and processed foods that are filled with unhealthy ingredients.

Keep some cheat meals around to maintain balance. They could also help you lose weight, as research has found that having an incentive and reward in the form of a small treat can motivate youto stick to your healthy eating goals.

See your weight-loss journey as a lifestyle change, not a diet, as this makes it a long-term change.

It Does The Work For You

It’s easy to change your eating habits with Cruise Control because the program includes a list of foods that you’re allowed to eat – and there are loads! Everything from healthy veggies and fruits, seeds, nuts, grains, spices, herbs, legumes, and even lean meats.

The program also gives you detailed lists for when you go grocery shopping so you stick to your healthy eating plan and have lots of healthy foods to choose from. Then, when you come home, you don’t have to search for nutritious recipes online – they’re also included in the plan. Examples of recipes include guacamole, Italian seafood stew, spring lamb steaks, cream of onion soup, but there are many more.

The Cruise Control diet isn’t rocket science and you don’t have to make serious changes to your current eating plan. You just cut out more of the bad foods, like processed carbs and sugar, and eat healthier without starving yourself or cutting calories. The best thing about this diet plan is that it does the work for you, providing you with lists of food you can eat, grocery shopping lists, and loads of delicious recipes.