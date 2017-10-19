David Wilcox performs with friends Friday November 24 for a hometown show at The Grey Eagle

DAVID WILCOX

Fri. Nov. 24 ASHEVILLE• The Grey Eagle

185 Clingman Avenue, Showtime: 8:00p.m.; Tickets: $22-$25

www.thegreyeagle.com

Keeping with his annual gratitude for Thanksgiving tradition, Cleveland-born, Asheville-based David Wilcox will perform with friends the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 24 for a hometown show at The Grey Eagle. Watch a quick video of David speaking about the gig here.

David is a father, a husband, a citizen and a songwriter. First inspired to play guitar after hearing a fellow college student playing in a stairwell, Wilcox is now 18 records into a career marked by personal revelation and wildly loyal fans. His lyrical insight is matched by a smooth baritone voice, virtuosic guitar chops, and creative, open tunings, giving him a range and tenderness rare in folk music.

Considered a ‘songwriter’s songwriter,’ his songs have been covered by artists such as k.d. lang and many others. In addition to his writing prowess, his skills as a performer and storyteller are unmatched. He holds audiences rapt with nothing more than a single guitar, thoroughly written songs, a fearless ability to mine the depths of human emotions of joy, sorrow and everything in between, and all tempered by a quick and wry wit.

Reflecting on well over 20 years of record-making and touring extensively around the US and world, Wilcox says, “Music still stretches out before me like the head-lights of a car into the night. It’s way beyond where I am, but it shows where I’m going. I used to think that my goal was to catch up, but now I’m grateful that the music is always going to be way out in front to inspire me.”

“David Wilcox’s ongoing musical journey is compelling and richly deserving of a listen.” –Rolling Stone

Streaming link for selected audio tracks: David Wilcox