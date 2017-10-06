DJ masters, A Tribe Called Red, bring their electronic blend of tribal and hip-hop music to the WCU Bardo Arts Center

WCU Bardo Arts Center | Cullowhee, NC | November 10 at 7:30 pm

Next up in the 2017-2018 WCU PRESENTS Performance Series from the WCU Bardo Arts Center is A Tribe Called Red on November 10, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. Bursting forth from Canada’s capital, native Producer and DJ crew A Tribe Called Red is making an impact on the global electronic scene with a truly unique sound. Looking to the future, without losing sight of their past, A Tribe Called Red straddles a broad range of musical influences based in modern hip-hop, traditional powwow drums and vocals, blended with edgy electronic music production styles.

Their goal is to promote inclusivity, empathy, and acceptance amongst all races and genders in the name of social justice. Currently made up of DJ NDN, Bear Witness, and 2oolman, ATCR first got together in 2008. They are part of a vital new generation of artists making a cultural and social impact in Canada alongside a renewed Aboriginal rights movement called Idle No More. Through the group’s positivity and tireless work ethic, their message has expanded to global proportions with tours in Australia, Europe, Mexico and the United States.

Indigenous people living in a country that was forcefully colonized are all too often underrepresented and misrepresented, if not blatantly and systematically devalued and attacked. This Canadian DJ collective promotes positive native self-identity and serves as a modern gateway into urban and contemporary indigenous culture and experience, celebrating all its layers and complexity.

The crew has performed high profile festival dates at Coachella, Bonnaroo, AfroPunk, Osheaga, and New Orleans Jazz Fest to list a few. In 2014, they garnered mainstream recognition when the band became the first Indigenous group to win the Breakthrough Group of the Year award at the Juno Awards (Canada’s Grammys). ATCR was also long-listed for Canada’s prestigious Polaris Music Prize in 2012 and 2013, and its debut album was included in the Washington Post’s top 10 records of that same year.

Performance Details

Tickets to the performance are $25 for the general public, $20 for WCU/SCC faculty and staff, and $5 for WCU/SCC students. For tickets and further information, please visit arts.wcu.edu/tribe or call 828.227.ARTS.

A Tribe Called Red will be the keynote performance at the WCU Bardo Arts Center’s Contemporary Native American Art Symposium also occurring on November 10 in the Bardo Arts Center from 9am-4pm. This symposium is in conjunction with the WCU Fine Art Museum exhibition, Return from Exile: Contemporary Southeastern Indian Art. For more information about the show and conference, please visit arts.wcu.edu/symposium.