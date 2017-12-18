‘Don’t Bite the Hook’ Finding Freedom from Anger, Resentment, and Other Destructive Emotions — Coming Dec.26

Life has a way of provoking us with traffic jams and computer malfunctions, with emotionally distant partners and crying children—and before we know it, we’re upset. We feel terrible, and then we end up saying and doing things that only make matters worse. But it doesn’t have to be that way, says Pema Chödrön. It is possible to relate constructively to the inevitable shocks, losses, and frustrations of life so that we can find true happiness. The key, Pema explains, is not biting the “hook” of our habitual responses. In this recorded weekend retreat, Pema draws on Buddhist teachings from The Way of the Bodhisattva to reveal how we can:

• stay centered in the midst of difficulty

• improve stressful relationships

• step out of the downward spiral of self-hatred

• awaken compassion for ourselves and others

