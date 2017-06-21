Prestigious National Art Festival Comes to Pack Square Park during Downtown Asheville Festival of the Arts and Craft Marketplace

July 1 – 2

Collectors and appreciators will find something for everyone from 100 regional and national artists

Picturesque Pack Square Park will transform into an art-lover’s paradise July 1 – 2 during the Downtown Asheville Festival of the Arts. One hundred regional, local and national artists and craft artisans are set to display their works in a prestigious show encompassing fine jewelry, exquisite works of art and hand-crafted apparel and decor. Adding to the weekend entertainment is the craft marketplace featuring hand-made, affordable artisan creations and a full greenmarket.

Whether your passions run to sparkling jewels and one of a kind paintings; exquisitely crafted glasswork or an art deco sculpture, you are sure to find it during the free, two-day event.

Presented by Howard Alan Events (HAE), producer of the nation’s finest juried art shows, the Downtown Asheville Festival of the Arts and Craft Marketplace represents original, hand crafted artwork selected by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants. HAE’s careful vetting process also ensures a wide array of mediums and price ranges will be offered during the festival. The craft marketplace represents creative, whimsical and practical artisan creations, along with a greenmarket filled with affordable items.

WHAT: Downtown Asheville Festival of the Arts and Craft Marketplace

WHEN: Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 from 10 am to 5 pm

WHERE: 121 College Street, Asheville, NC 28801

COST: Free and open to the public

WEBSITE: www.artfestival.com

CONTACT: info@artfestival.com or 561-746-6615

FESTIVAL AT-A-GLANCE:

Juried, first-class outdoor art gallery showcasing local and national artists

Original handmade artwork

100 national and regional artists

Artists hand-selected by independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants

All artists on site for duration of festival

Vast array of artistic media including paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry, collage, mixed media

Craft festival featuring greenmarket

Pets on leashes are welcome

About Howard Alan Events, Inc.:

Howard Alan Events, a Florida-based company, produces the nation’s top juried art and craft shows. Ranked among the Top 100 Art Fairs in the Country by Sunshine Artist Magazine, the 33-years established company has overseen art festivals in such noted cities as Aspen, CO; Sarasota, FL; Arlington, VA; Fort Lauderdale, FL and 40 other destination markets in the nation.

For additional information on the Downtown Asheville Festival of the Arts and Craft Marketplace and other Howard Alan Events art and craft shows across the country, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.