Eleventh Annual Art in Bloom at Black Mountain Center for the Arts

The Black Mountain Center for the Arts is ushering in its 11th annual Art in Bloom, a flower-filled annual event that will take place June 15, 16 and 17, followed by an exhibit of plein air paintings through July 21. This multi-faceted event includes two different gallery shows, a display of floral arrangements, a gala and a garden tour. All elements of this spectacular event are ticketed for the non-profit Arts Center’s main fund raiser of the year. The Black Mountain Center for the Arts is located at 225 W. State Street. Tickets can be purchased online at blackmountanarts.org or by calling 828-669-0930.

Twenty-two artworks on loan from 11 regional galleries currently fill the Art Center’s Upper Gallery. Eleven Ikebana floral designers and 11 western floral designers are each assigned one of the art works to interpret in flowers, an event that takes place June 15. In a flurry of early morning activity, all 22 designers work to put their arrangements together in the gallery before sweeping up and getting ready to celebrate the beauty they have helped create. At 6pm the Arts Center welcomes ticket holders ($50) to its Gala Preview party which includes a buffet dinner including the famous grilled salmon, a wide variety of farm to table veggies and sides, craft brews and wine and specially designed flavors of Ultimate ice cream for dessert – all to be enjoyed alfresco or inside the Art Center’s transformed theater space. The focus of the Gala is the magnificent floral arrangements, honored guests and the vibrant community that participates in all that the Arts Center offers throughout the year.

Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, offer guests the option to view the floral designs only ($5) or combine the gallery show with a local Cottage Garden Tour (10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $ 20) over the course of both days. Five gardens have been selected for this tour, which requires guests to drive to each separate location. Maps can be picked up when tickets are purchased at the Arts Center on the day of the tour. Once at the gardens, guest will witness plein air, or open air, painters translating nature to canvas.

Following Art in Bloom weekend, the work of the plein air painters from the Garden Tour will be installed and on display in the Upper Gallery June 20 through July 21, an exhibit free and open to the public.

For more information visit blackmountainarts.org or call 828-669-0930.

Caption: Guests at the 2016 Art in Bloom Gala preview party enjoy grilled salmon, a wide array of sides and farm-to-table veggies, craft brews and wine, before they study the floral arrangements paired with art in the Upper Gallery of the Arts Center.