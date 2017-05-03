Experience the Asheville “Fine Art Show” May 20 & 21

The Asheville Fine Art Show opens May 20 & 21 with 115 juried fine art and fine craft artists at the U.S. Cellular Center – many artists whom will be selling their personal and originally handmade artwork in Asheville, NC for their very first time. Among them is Anne Marie Milligan, whose painting “Fiddler”, has been chosen by organizer Hot Works as the “featured art” for the show.

Until a couple of years ago, Anne was a full-time therapist in the mental health field. Then she semi-retired and dedicated herself to producing a prodigious body of Impressionist paintings. She studies the interplay of light and form as found in nature. During the winter, Florida’s Atlantic coastline provides her with ample motifs. In the spring, summer and fall, she discovers a wide range of subjects in the Kentucky landscapes she encounters while bicycling the Louisville Loop – frequenting local parks and luxuriating in the wildflower gardens she cultivates at her home in the tradition of Claude Monet. Her portraiture is also informed by her quarter-decade career as a mental health therapist.

Anne’s work has been juried into fine art shows in both the south and Midwest, and her work can be found in the private collections of a growing number of art enthusiasts. As the daughter of an artist, she feels proud and honored to carry on her family’s artistic legacy. A resident of Louisville, Kentucky, Anne is also musically inclined. When she is not painting, she performs as a professional solo singer.

Hot Works’ Asheville Fine Art Show is a high-quality boutique show; it provides art enthusiasts and collectors with access to purchase accomplished artists’ works in a wide variety of media and motifs that you just won’t find anywhere else. In choosing participants, Hot Works focuses on originality, technique/execution (craftsmanship) and booth presentation. Hot Works has a national and standing reputation, with all shows being voted top 100 in America including Boca Raton, FL; Estero, FL and Orchard Lake Fine Art Show in West Bloomfield, MI.

The Asheville Fine Art Show takes place May 20 & 21 in the U.S. Cellular Center (formerly Civic Center) in downtown Asheville. Event hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

$8 adult one-day admission ($10, two-day pass; 13 & under are free) helps to pay for the cost of producing the art show, and supports Institute for the Arts & Education, the associated 501(c)3 non-profit arm which focuses on visual arts, diversity, community enrichment and fostering art education among youth.

While at the show, be sure to visit the Youth Art Competition, which is a dedicated 10’x20’ space within the show. As part of our commitment to bring art education in the community, the program encourages students in grades K-8 or ages 5-13 to create and enter his/her original and personally made art, and exposes him/her to the entrepreneurship of doing art shows for a living. On Sunday, May 21 at 3pm, please join us for the Youth Art presentation with $250 in awards!

For more information, please visit http://www.hotworks.org or contact Executive Director Patty Narozny at 941-755-3088 or patty@hotworks.org. See Art, Love Art, Buy Art – See You There!