Flute Fandango with a Jazzy Twist — December 3 – 2pm.,  AmiciMusic “Flute Fandango”

Flute Fandango with a Jazzy Twist

Sunday, December 3 – 2:00 p.m.- AmiciMusic, “Flute Fandango” with Daniel Weiser, Lea Kibler. Chamber music. $18 advance/$20 door

On Sunday, December 3 at 2:00 p.m., the Amici Music chamber music series, historically one of the White Horse Black Mountain’s most popular draws, returns with a special program, “Flute Fandango”. Pianist Daniel Weiser and flutist Lea Kibler will explore compositions for flute and piano inspired by jazz and tango. The concert will feature works by Astor Piazzolla, George Gershwin, Paul Schoenfiels and more.

Daniel Weiser is familiar to audiences throughout Western North Carolina in his role as pianist and Artistic Director for AmiciMusic, which seeks to break down barriers between artist and audience with performances of chamber music in informal and non-traditional venues. He’s remained a regular on the White Horse stage since relocating to Baltimore, continuing to dazzle audiences with his command of a wide range of genres, from classical to musical theater and jazz.

Lea KIbler has been hailed by critics as “bewitching and unforgettable” and a “top drawer flutist”. A graduate of the Yale School of Music, she’s been a member of the Florida Philharmonic Orchestra and Florida Grand Opera orchestra, and has toured as principal flutist of the Moscow Chamber Orchestra. The North Carolina native serves on the faculty of Clemson University, but makes Asheville home base for her busy musical life.

Show starts at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $18 advance/$20 door.

Advance tickets available online at:

http://www.whitehorseblackmountain.com

Photos attached. More artist information at

https://amicimusic.org