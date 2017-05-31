Four Day Animation Workshop for Kids 10-14 At Synergy Mill On July 14, 21, 28 and August 14, 2017

Greenville’s premier makerspace Synergy Mill has teamed up with local artist and educator Harlan Lovestone to run a four day S.T.E.M. friendly animation workshop for kids ages 10-14. It will meet on Friday afternoons July 14, 21, 28, and August 4, 2017, from 4pm-7pm. Children will learn various forms of animation including pixelation, sand, cut out, and stop motion. The cost of the entire workshop is $150 for all 4 days. Supplies and a snack will be provided. Each student will receive a DVD containing the class projects at the end of the workshop series.

Synergy Mill , founded by Joey Loman and Doug Cone is a non-profit makerspace and community workshop in Greenville, South Carolina. “We are a friendly community of hobbyists, inventors, engineers, and artists who cooperate to share tools and knowledge resources. (And have lots of fun doing it.)”

Parent’s are invited to experience Synergy and it’s multiple activities for older students and hobbists. Contact The Art House for more details or call 864-326-0050 to register. First come first serve, space is limited.