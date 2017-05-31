Front Street Arts & Crafts Show Dillsboro showcases local Artisans & Musicians

Dillsboro’s Front Street Arts & Crafts Show will once more showcase some of the best regional artisans at it’s 3rd annual FREE arts show. Over 60 booths will display and have for your perusal the handmade craftsmanship of regional fine artists and fine crafters intermingled with the sounds of family entertainment. The daylong show will begin at 10am on Saturday, June 17, 2017, and run through 4pm.

Some of our local artisans will be Pamela Judson from Webster who does metal, polymer, wood and resin jewelry and upscale art; Tracy Chapel from Cullowhee who is a photographer; Kay Wolf, a potter whose studio is called Wolf Clay Creations; and another potter, Kimberly Gray, whose home is on Little Cove Knob near Sylva, NC. Kim, owner of Mudpuppies Pottery, has been making pottery for more than 25 years. She says, “From the moment I felt the clay glide through my hands on the potters wheel, I was hooked. Now, even after all these years, clay is still a mystery to me….an endless challenge that excites me every day!” All artisans have a story, and as you stroll along Front Street’s vendors and merchants, be sure and ask them to share their passion with you.

Entertainment

10am—Kicking off the entertainment will be the dedication of two murals to the Appalachian Mural Trail. The 16 feet long “On Hallowed Ground” mural painted by Doreyl Ammons Cain, took one year to paint. The mural trail group will present an enactment of this historical mural — Joyce Lantz will play the part of Alice Enloe Dills who will tell the story of Dillsboro’s remarkable beginning in 1882 when the first train into the area stopped on the Dills farm. Original music will be played on banjo and sung by Betty Brown, entitled “The River Tuckasegee.” Another mural to be dedicated is a youth mural located across the street by the Dillsboro Town Hall titled “ColorFest.”

11am—The Maggie Valley Band—Two sisters, Whitney & Caroline Miller, and friends from Maggie Valley come together to preform a raw approach to Appalachian music intertwined with a heavy sixties influence.

12:15pm— Betty Brown and the JAM Kids—Betty Brown from Tuckasegee specializes in “Singing Appalachian Stories,” original “story” songs about faith, family and growing up Appalachian. Accompanying Betty will be the Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM), along with Susan Pepper. (Betty and Susan are both instrumental teachers for the kids.)

1:30pm—The J. Creek Cloggers—A high-energy dance team, the J. Creek Cloggers, based out of Haywood County NC, will dance on the street. This group of dancers are keeping alive the old mountain tradition of clogging, audience participation square dances, and broom dances.

2:15pm—Twelfth Fret—Husband and wife team featuring a acoustic duo with Craig Neidlinger on guitar and Kim Neidlinger on upright bass. Twelfth Fret performs originals as well as pop and classic rock.

3:00pm—Susan Pepper—Susan’s performances present a dynamic spectrum of

traditional folk music including unaccompanied ballads as well as songs with banjo, dulcimer and guitar.

Lots of great tasting food will be available during the festival, along with several great restaurants to choose from…and the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad will arrive at 2:15!

The arts and crafts show is free, with a small parking fee that includes a shuttle from Monteith Park directly to the festival itself. All in all, Dillsboro Merchants have drawn together a really fine arts and craft show to share with those who come to visit their charming village on June 17th! You can even bring your dog (on a leash)!