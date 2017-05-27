HART Fundraiser PIZAZZ a Gatsby Party to End all Parties June 3

HART Theatre is presenting The Great Gatsby on its main stage opening on May 19 and, to make the event something even more special, the new Fangmeyer will host PIZAZZ on June 3rd. This will be a spectacular evening featuring 1920’s dancers and the celebrated Firecracker Jazz Band that specializes in 1920’s dance music. Gatsby attire is encouraged, though not required.

This night of food, libations and dancing the Charleston will begin at 6pm and will feature a Roaring Twenties dance exhibition, 1920’s Dance Lessons with the opportunity to partner with a professional, and a decadent Gatsby Buffet. The proceeds will go to support HART and its efforts to retire the mortgage on the new Fangmeyer Theatre.

This will indeed be an event to remember, but it is a fund raiser and tickets are $125 each. Billed as a night of pure imagination. Attendance is limited, so anyone wishing to be a part of HART for this amazing night should call the box office at (828) 456-6322, Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5pm.

P.O. Box 1024

Waynesville, NC, 28786

(828) 456-6322

harttheater@gmail.com

www.harttheatre.org