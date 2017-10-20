Hiroya Tsukamoto, guitar poetry at its best
Hiroya Tsukamoto
11/8/2017 • $15.00
Doors 5:00 pm, Show 7:00 pm /Lounge-50 seats Limited Tables Available with a Dinner Reservation: All Other Seating is First to Come First Serve
Eclectic, immersive and mesmerizing; International acclaimed guitarist and songwriter Hiroya Tsukamoto takes us on an innovative, impressionistic journey filled with earthty, organic soundscapes that impart a mood of peace and tranquility.
Tsukamoto is a one-of-a-kind composer, guitarist, and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan. He began playing the five-string banjo when he was 13 and took up the guitar shortly after.
In 2000, Tsukamoto received a scholarship to Berklee College of Music and came to the United States. He formed own group in Boston “INTEROCEANICO (inter-oceanic)” which consists of unique musicians from different continents including Latin Grammy nominee Colombian singer Marta Gomez. The group released three acclaimed records (“The Other Side of the World”, “Confluencia” and “Where the River Shines”). Tsukamoto released two solo albums (“Heartland” and “Places”) from Japanese record label 333 discs.
Tsukamoto has been leading concerts internationally including several appearances at Blue Note in New York City with his group and Japanese National Television(NHK). He has performed, recorded and shared stage with Esperanza Spalding, The Kennedys, Joe Jencks(Brother Sun), Michael League (Snarky Puppy), Brooks Williams and Jim Kweskin.