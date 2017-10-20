Hiroya Tsukamoto, guitar poetry at its best

Hiroya Tsukamoto

11/8/2017 • $15.00

Doors 5:00 pm, Show 7:00 pm /Lounge-50 seats Limited Tables Available with a Dinner Reservation: All Other Seating is First to Come First Serve

General Admission: Please Call Venue for Dinner (Table) Reservations • Tickets and Information Available at: isisasheville.com



Eclectic, immersive and mesmerizing; International acclaimed guitarist and songwriter Hiroya Tsukamoto takes us on an innovative, impressionistic journey filled with earthty, organic soundscapes that impart a mood of peace and tranquility.