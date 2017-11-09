HOLIDAY POP-UP FEATURES LOCAL AND NATIONAL MAKERS SHELTER Design Studio and Center for Craft partner on three-day craft sales event

Asheville, NC— Over 30 designers and makers will be featured in a three-day holiday pop-up shop and five-day online shop co-organized by Asheville-based design firm SHELTER and national non-profit the Center for Craft. The shop will feature unique, limited edition, and one-of-a kind handcrafted goods made by local and national makers as well as exclusive fine art, jewelry, home goods, holiday items, and more. The Holiday Pop-Up will begin November 30 with an opening reception from 6-10pm and run from December 1-3, 10am – 6pm at the Center for Craft’s gallery in downtown Asheville. For anyone unable to make it to Asheville for the big event, a five-day online shop will follow from December 6–10 at cccdnow.org/holidayshop. Asheville is a creative hub for designers and makers. Just last year, Asheville was featured in international design fairs in New York and Toronto through the exhibition Outside the Box. In 2016, Metropolis magazine recognized Asheville as one of the top Southern cities attracting creatives from the likes of New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. This year’s pop-up shop features work from a number of such high-flying Asheville-based designers and makers, including Amber Jensen’s one-of-a-kind hand-woven backpacks, new ceramic vases by East Fork Pottery, the premiere of Tiny Shelter’s incense burners, and samples from the newly formed label, Rite of Passage Clothing. “We are pleased to curate and design a showcase of local and national designers working at a high level in so many different mediums,” said Shelter Design Studio Co-founder Rob Maddox. “Spanning from textiles and jewelry to homegoods and apothecary, the Holiday Shop is an exciting opportunity to feature Asheville’s role in the national conversation on contemporary design and craft.” In addition to featuring local and nationalmakers and designers, the pop-up will include an exclusive collection of goods by recipients of the Center for Craft’s Windgate Fellowship, one of the most prestigious and sought-after awards for emerging craft artists in America. This collection will include handwoven scarves by Andrea Donnelly (Richmond, VA), glass lamps by Wes Valdez / Blob Blob Studio (Philadelphia, PA), home goods by Nate Moren / Tandem Made (Minneapolis, MN), ceramic work by Rosa Novak (Oakland, CA), and jewelry by Alexandra Perez-Demma (Coronado, CA). “The Center is proud to feature the exquisite work of our Windgate Fellows in this year’s holiday shop. Their keen eye, quality production, creativity, and ingenuity can be seen in this collection,” said Center for Craft Executive Director Stephanie Moore. Shoppers can join SHELTER and the Center for Craft for a celebratory pop-up kick-off on Thursday November 30 from 6-10pm. This soiree will feature local fare from craft-centric Asheville purveyors like Foothills Meats, Buchi Kombucha, and French Broad Chocolates. The festivities will continue throughout the pop-up with a cocktail hour during the First Friday gallery crawl, a bagel and mimosa brunch on Saturday, and a tea ceremony on Sunday (registration required).