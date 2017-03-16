Hot Works Asheville Fine Art Show at the US Cellular Center, May 20 & 21

“Join us May 20 & 21 for Hot Works Asheville Fine Art Show indoors at the US Cellular Center – up to 140 juried professional artists to sell their original and personally handmade art in all disciplines. Professional artist applications are still being accepted for some categories. In addition, young artists in grades K-8 (or ages 5-13) are invited to submit his/her original art to be publicly displayed in the “Youth Art Competition” booth as students begin to learn the rules of being part of a professional art show. There is $250 in youth art awards; deadline to apply is April 25. Applications at www.hotworks.org/applications.”