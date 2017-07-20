‘How-to Write’ workshop led by noted Asheville mystery author Michael Havelin

The Waynesville Library will host a workshop led by noted Asheville mystery author Michael Havelin. He will present a 2-hour session on various aspects of the writing process for fiction authors. A knowledgeable and entertaining workshop leader, Havelin will explain many basic writing concepts; including where to find ideas, the importance of accurate research, having characters your readers are interested in, intriguing opening lines, choosing the “right” crime, and developing good and consistent writing habits.

Havelin is the author of 14 books, including how-to books, mysteries, and ‘mysterical’ adventures. Over the years, he has worked as a musician, photographer,

teacher, interpreter, author, editor, publisher and has even practiced law. Don’t miss this opportunity to improve your craft and learn from an experienced published author. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library and is free!

Tuesday, August 15, 2-4pm

Waynesville Library

678 S. Haywood St.

Registration Required

828-356-2507

kolsen@haywoodnc.net