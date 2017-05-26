Isis Music Hall presents master fiddler Jamie Laval Friday, June 9, 7pm.

Highlights Video (3 min)



Isis Music Hall presents master fiddler Jamie Laval in an intimate acoustic concert of Celtic music and ancient mythic stories on Friday, June 9 at 7:00 pm.

Most of us associate Celtic music with toe-tapping rhythms, bouncy jigs, galloping reels. Jamie promises both the warmly familiar and the bracingly surprising in this program themed towards Celtic music from Brittany, the Gaelic-speaking region of France.

Like their northern relatives, the Bretons favor bagpipes and high energy village dances. Yet the minor keys and hypnotic syncopation give the music of Brittany a strikingly exotic quality. Tarentellas, Laridées, Gavottes, and Ronds are just some of the suprises in store.

WHO: Jamie Laval, master fiddler



WHAT: Celtic Music and Stories for the Midsummer Solstice



WHEN: Friday, June 9, 7:00 pm



WHERE: Isis Upstairs, 743 Haywood Rd, Asheville



PRICE: $20 general/$12 youth