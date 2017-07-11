JACK BLACK AND SAMIRA WILEY TO NARRATE  MINECRAFT: THE ISLAND BY MAX BROOKS

Penguin Random House Audio will publish two complete versions of the first official Minecraft novel: one voiced by Jack Black and the other voiced by Samira Wiley. The audiobooks will go on sale on July 18, 2017 simultaneously with the book MINECRAFT: THE ISLAND written by #1 New York Times bestselling author Max Brooks. The two audiobooks will be sold separately with different ISBNs and covers so that listeners can choose their own narrative—one told in a male voice or one told in a female voice. Two editions, two narrators, one thrilling story.

MINECRAFT: THE ISLAND is the first official Minecraft novel with the Mojang stamp of approval. In the tradition of iconic stories like Robinson Crusoe and Treasure Island, MINECRAFT: THE ISLAND tells the story of a new hero stranded in the world of Minecraft, who must survive the harsh, unfamiliar environment and unravel the secrets of the island.

Washed up on a beach, the lone castaway looks around the shore. Where am I? Who am I? And why is everything made of blocks? But there isn’t much time to soak up the sun. It’s getting dark, and there’s a strange new world to explore!

The top priority is finding food. Then it’s not becoming food. Because there are others out there on the island . . . like the horde of zombies that appear after night falls. Crafting a way out of this mess is a challenge like none other. Who could build a home while running from exploding creepers, armed skeletons, and an unstoppable tide of hot lava? Especially with no help except for a few makeshift tools and sage advice from an unlikely friend: a cow.

In this world, the rules don’t always make sense, but courage and creativity go a long way. There are forests to explore, hidden underground tunnels to loot, and an undead horde to defeat. Only then will the secrets of the island be revealed.

Max Brooks is an author, public speaker, and non-resident fellow at the Modern War Institute at West Point. His bestselling books include The Zombie Survival Guide and World War Z, which was adapted into a 2013 movie starring Brad Pitt. His graphic novels include The Extinction Parade, G.I. Joe: Hearts & Minds, and the #1 New York Times bestseller The Harlem Hellfighters.

Jack Black has cemented himself as one of the most versatile and sought-after talents in entertainment. Black will next be seen as producer and star of The Polka King, a film based on Joshua Brown and John Mikulak’s documentary of the same name. Black will also be seen opposite Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in the highly-anticipated film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. His additional film credits include Gulliver’s Travels, The Big Year, The Muppets, Nacho Libre, Kung Fu Panda, Kung Fu Panda 2, Bob Roberts, High Fidelity, Saving Silverman, Year One,Shallow Hal, Ice Age, Orange County, Envy, Shark Tale, and The Holiday. A true multi-hyphenate, Black continues to tour both domestically and internationally as the lead singer of the rock-folk comedy group Tenacious D.

Samira Wiley is best known for her SAG Award winning performance as inmate Poussey Washington on “Orange is the New Black.” She most recently starred in the Off Broadway play Daphne’s Dive, directed by Thomas Kail (Hamilton). Wiley can currently be seen in Hulu’s original drama series “The Handmaid’s Tale”, FX show “You’re the Worst” and the upcoming independent features 37 and F*cking People. Her past film projects include Nerve, Rob The Mob, Being Flynn and The Sitter.Wiley is a graduate of The Julliard School.

MINECRAFT: THE ISLAND (Narrated by Jack Black)

By Max Brooks, narrated by Jack Black

Random House Audio/ On sale July 18, 2017

Audio DN ISBN: 9780525495734

MINECRAFT: THE ISLAND (Narrated by Samira Wiley)

By Max Brooks, narrated by Samira Wiley

Random House Audio/ On sale July 18, 2017

Audio DN ISBN: 9780525590064