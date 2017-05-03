Kenilworth’s Art Studio Tour 2017 returns Memorial Day Weekend

The eclectic and beautiful neighborhood of Kenilworth will again welcome folks in search of inspiration and wondrous wares to the home studios of artists and craftspeople who live along the streets of this historic residential area near downtown Asheville.

In this off-square, hill-and-gully neighborhood, where most roads head up or down, visit and shop the works of 19 artists in 14 locations. This year’s artists body of work mirrors Kenilworth’s curvilinear, intrigue and sheer fun.

Traveling from studio to studio, you will be able to admire and purchase original works of art, including paintings, ceramics, wood craft, sculpture, hand shaped tiles, mobiles, blown glass, shibori scarves, casual linen wear, artful jewelry of pearls, silver and glass, among other treasures.

The artist stories are as compelling as the art, just ask Marianne Soufas of Flying Weiner Circus, porcelain vessels with a canine twist; Ellen Vontillius maker of lyrical jewelry in silver and gold; Ann Baird’s original shibori silk scarves.

It will be an adventure in visual delight, running from 10 am to 5 pm Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28.

A Kenilworth Art Studio Tour brochure containing a listing of each artist and a map of studio locations will be available throughout May at the Chamber of Commerce and in stores and inns across Asheville.

You can also access and/or download this year’s tour map and helpful information at www.kenilworthartists.org