KIDS AT HART presents SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! JR. February 18 & 25

WAYNESVILLE – HART’s new youth drama program, KIDS AT HART, opens its second production, the musical Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR., Saturday February 18th with performances at 10am and 2pm with added performances Saturday February 25th also at 10am and 2pm. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

The show is based on the 1970s TV series and features songs that are meant to help teach the multiplication tables and grammar. HART’s production is under the direction of Shelia Sumpter, with Madison Sugg as Assistant Director and will feature: Austin Clark, Andrew Delbene, Ashlyn Clark, Sydney Lyles, Harrison Ray, Lily Klinar, Abigail Cumber, Megan Galloway, Anika Gossett, Delilah Jenkins, Josie Ostendorff, Sarah Elizabeth Super, Abby Welchel, Haiden Woods and Cami Wright.

The musical is a great show for children of all ages and even adults who grew up in the 1970s will have a nostalgic good time. The series’ original run lasted from 1973 to 1985. It was later revived with both old and new episodes airing from 1993 to 1999. Additional episodes were produced in 2009. The show covers topics that included grammar, science, economics, history, mathematics, and civics. The infectious songs make it easy for children to remember and many who grew up with the show can still sing the songs today, including “Conjunction Junction,” and “Three is a Magic Number.”

All performances are on the HART Main Stage at 250 Pigeon St. in Waynesville. To make reservations call the HART Box Office at (828) 456-6322 or go online to www.harttheatre.org.