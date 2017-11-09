Local Authors to Read at Malaprop’s Writers at Home Event, Presented by in UNC Asheville’s Great Smokies Writing Program on Nov. 19

Contributing writers to UNC Asheville’s The Great Smokies Review literary magazine will share their works when the monthly Writers at Home series has its final public reading of the fall at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 19, at Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café, 55 Haywood St., downtown Asheville. This event, hosted by UNC Asheville’s Great Smokies Writing Program, is free and open to everyone.

Elizabeth Lutyens, editor of The Great Smokies Review, will host the reading, which will include poetry, prose and creative nonfiction by these writers:

Lillian Augspurger , the UNC Asheville 2017 intern for The Great Smokies Review and a double major in creative writing and French, will read from her essay, Writing, Procrastination, and the Muse: Thoughts from a Millennial.

Lisa Bloom , professor and special education program coordinator at Western Carolina University, will read from her Prayers for an Insomniac, which begins, "My mom killed my dad. Not intentionally of course. She did it with her cooking."

William B. Caldwell , a partially retired nurse and marriage and family therapist, had his interest in poetry heightened by reading to a friend dying of AIDS. He has been writing poetry ever since.

Ginger Graziano , a graphic designer and artist, is the author of the memoir, See, There He Is, and of poems, including FIRE, which appears in the fall 2017 issue of The Great Smokies Review.

Kim Winter Mako , the 2017 recipient of The Ramsey Library Community Author Award at UNC Asheville, also was guest editor for the current issue of The Great Smokies Review. She will present her two Editor's Choice contributing writers – writers who were chosen, she wrote, "for their dark and beautiful imagery. They lingered with me, haunted me." Those writers are April Nance and Georgia Smith.

April Nance , an Asheville native who gets up every morning at 5:30 to write before heading to work as a ministry assistant at First Baptist Church of Asheville, will share her poetry.

Georgia Smith , a writer and artist raised in Tennessee, educated in Texas, and now living in Asheville and working in the service industry, will read from her Breaking it Down, reflecting on food, culture, life and death.

, a writer and artist raised in Tennessee, educated in Texas, and now living in Asheville and working in the service industry, will read from her Breaking it Down, reflecting on food, culture, life and death. Callie Warner, an artisan like her father, will read from her memoir recounting her exploration of his tools and parts of his life revealed in his writing discovered posthumously.

Writers at Home is presented the third Sunday of the month at Malaprop’s. For more information about the series and about UNC Asheville’s Great Smokies Writing Program, call 828.250.2353 or visit unca.edu/gswp. The Great Smokies Review can be found at thegreatsmokiesreview.org.