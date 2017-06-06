Local Kids to Experience Shakespeare Camp

The awe struck and the awesome come together in a learning adventure where youngsters become aspiring actors and performers while focusing on the works of that famous classic bard, Shakespeare.

Kids ages 10-17 of Haywood and surrounding counties have an opportunity to experience Shakespeare up close and personal from June 26-30.

Shelia Sumpter, Artistic Director of Kids at HART, says “We are extremely fortunate to have a faculty of experienced professionals.”

Jonathan Ray, visiting artist, grew up at Flat Rock Playhouse, where he discovered his love for theatre. He now teaches in the Department of Theatre and Dance at Appalachian State University. He has led Shakespearean performance workshops all over the region for both schools and teacher training. A graduate of Western Carolina University, he holds an MFA in Drama from UNC-Greensboro. Since studying classical performance in the Shakespeare Lives! program at UNC School of the Arts and Shakespeare’s Globe of London, he has performed in and directed nearly two dozen Shakespearean productions. For the past 20 years, he has served as Co-Director for the Green Room Summer Institute in Newton, North Carolina.

David Anthony Yeates was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland where he obtained his Higher National Diploma in Theatre and Performing Arts from Colaiste Dhulaigh in 2012. After graduation, he moved to London to further his training in acting. For four years he continued to work in theatre and television in both Ireland and the UK. David moved to America last April and is now on staff at HART. Those who have participated in a Kids at HART production know David well. He is the master of the “penguin dance.”

Don’t miss out on the fun! If you haven’t registered yet…what are you waiting for? For more information, contact HART at 456-6322 or go to the HART webpage for more information and to download a registration form. https://harttheatre.org