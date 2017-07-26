“Logan Lucky” Fundraiser to Benefit Variety – The Children’s Charity

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC), a leading motion picture exhibitor owning and operating one of the largest theatre circuits in the US announces that Steven Soderbergh and Channing Tatum are scheduled to attend an exclusive benefit screening for Fingerprint Releasing and Bleecker Street’s upcoming film “Logan Lucky.”

Regal Cinemas Pinnacle 18 in Knoxville, TN, will host the event on Wednesday, August 9, with proceeds benefiting Variety – The Children’s Charity of Eastern Tennessee.

“We are honored to host Channing Tatum and Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh at the ‘Logan Lucky’ benefit screening to raise money for Variety’s special-needs children. With a resume of movies ranging from action to comedy and drama to thrillers, Channing is a true force in the entertainment industry,” stated Greg Dunn President and Chief Operating Officer of Regal Entertainment Group. “We also extend our sincerest gratitude to Steven and our friends at Fingerprint Releasing and Bleecker Street for making this screening possible and helping raise funds for Variety’s special-needs children.”

Variety – The Children’s Charity is a multi-million dollar philanthropic organization that spans the globe with 43 chapters in 13 countries, improving the lives of children through creative fundraising efforts, well-placed donations with exceptional children’s charities, and through its own charitable programs. With the help of volunteers and sponsors, Variety – The Children’s Charity continues its mission to provide lifesaving and life-enriching assistance to children in need on the local and international level. The local chapter of Variety was founded in Knoxville by Regal Cinemas in 2001 and since then has generated more than $9.5 million to assist children in East Tennessee.

“Channing is the complete actor, entertaining a wide range of moviegoers with his genre crossing appeal. We are excited to see him return to his comedic chops in this entertaining caper,” said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal Entertainment Group. “In working once again with Steven Soderbergh, acclaimed director of such films as ERIN BROCKOVICH, TRAFFIC, and MAGIC MIKE, the LOGAN LUCKY Variety screening will be a must-see event.”

Each ticket will cost $50 with proceeds benefiting Variety. Guests of the event will enjoy a catered reception in the Pinnacle lobby before Tatum and Soderbergh walk the red carpet. After the red carpet reception, attendees will have the honor of being some of the first moviegoers to view the film.

Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The production shot at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the actual NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 and the Bank of America 500, as well as at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In a fun twist, six NASCAR stars pop up in non-driver cameo roles in the film.

The film also stars Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, and Jack Quaid, with Hilary Swank and Daniel Craig

“Logan Lucky” opens in theaters nationwide on August 18, 2017.

