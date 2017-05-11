Malaprops to host bestselling author Tosca Lee, May 20

The sequel to The Progeny fans have waited nearly a year on sale now

Bestselling author Tosca Lee will be featured at a book-signing event set for Saturday, May 20 from 2-4 p.m. at Malaprops Bookstore and Cafe.

Three years after her bestselling Books of Mortals series with New York Times bestselling author Ted Dekker, Tosca Lee began a fast-paced new duology: Descendants of the House of Bathory. The first book, The Progeny, released May 2016 to outstanding reviews touting it “irresistible” (Publishers Weekly), “suspenseful” and “entertaining” (Booklist.) Firstborn {May 2, 2017 / ISBN: 9781476798677} is the much-anticipated, fast-paced sequel early readers have been asking for even before The Progeny’s release.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Six weeks ago, Audra woke up with no memory of the last two years—all erased by an elective procedure she chose to undergo in a bid to protect a powerful secret. Her last few weeks have been spent on the run from New England to the underground haunts of Europe, not knowing whom to trust…or if she can even trust herself.

She is the direct descendant of the infamous “Blood Countess” Elizabeth Bathory, and she is being hunted by an ancient organization called the Scions who have sworn to destroy the Countess’ progeny. And now the Scions have her husband.

Firstborn begins at the moment The Progeny’s cliffhanger left off: with a jaw-dropping secret, everyone Audra loves on the line, and enough information to mark her as the Scions’ ultimate target.

With the help of an age-old brotherhood and her Progeny friends, Audra careens toward a final confrontation centuries in the making.

Filled with twists and reveals, the duology is a story of love, sacrifice and family that explores the question of what makes us who we are.

The book has been optioned for film with Radar Pictures.

