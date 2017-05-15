Married to each other & the road – family bands Gringo Star & Shantih Shantih

“Their aesthetic is pure garage, the kind of thing that can’t be faked but is born after years of touring in sweaty basements and rock clubs. It’s the melodies, however, that really set these guys apart from your standard-issue rock revivalists.” – Consequence of Sound
“What keeps their sound novel is the way they infuse it with a wide range of other genres’ flourishes that are atypical for fuzzed-out indie pop.” – PopMatters
“The band owes much to vintage soul and garage rock, but with a definite ear for pop songwriting.” – Brooklyn Vegan
“With its reverb-washed guitars and hypnotic vocal melodies, Shantih Shantih alternates between two moods—a relaxing, sunshine-drenched day at the beach and an ominous, revelatory mescaline trip in the desert” – Paste
“The group stays true to their pedigree, tying rock ‘n’ roll together with early rockabilly.” – PunkNews
“For those that adore the coastal surf-punk craze, Shantih Shantih delivers beach-bashing sound from way down south.” – Impose
Shantih Shantih is a four-piece band founded in Atlanta, GA in 2013. Shantih’s rock n’ roll blends southern gothic images with Italian landscapes, creating vivid, yet melancholic narratives. The group consists of Italian native Anna Barattin (ex Vermillion Sands) on vocals and rhythm guitar, Julia Furgiuele on drums, Anna Kramer on lead guitar, and Nikki Speake on bass, with the exception of songs led by Julia, in which instruments are switched. The band shared the stage with the Black Lips, Dan Deacon, La Luz, Shannon and the Clams, Crocodiles, Peach Kelly Pop, and Night Beats.