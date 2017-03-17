MS Youth Theatre Workshop Offered March 28 in Asheville— Led by Scottish Outlander Actor

Workshop contact: Sandra Hayes, HART Theatre, 828-734-5747, sandrahayes42@mac.com

Scott Kyle, artistic director of the Bathgate Regal Community Theatre in Scotland, presents a one-hour student theatre workshop in Asheville on Tuesday, March 28. The workshop is held from 7-8:15 pm in the NCStage Theatre in downtown Asheville. The workshop is geared toward middle school acting talent, with younger accepted by recommendation. Workshop tuition is $40, and enrollment is limited to twelve students. Workshop fees benefit Mr. Kyle’s nonprofit charity, The Bathgate Regal.

Titled “How the Professional Actor Prepares for Performance,” the workshop focuses on characterization and preparing for going onstage. The program includes a focus component, breathing exercises, body awareness, surroundings awareness, vocal harmonies and warmup, movement exercises, a seven-part physical characteristics (animal and human). At the end, students put their new tools to use in a storytelling exercise for a theatre audience.

Workshop leader Scott Kyle is artistic director and manager of the Bathgate Regal. Kyle makes tours the US this spring to greet fans and promote the theatre. Known for creative entrepreneurial approaches to marketing, Kyle helped rescue and restore the classic building and reinvigorated the Bathgate Regal’s programs. The theatre serves as a community hub and hosts classes in musical theatre, film and documentary-making, sound and lighting, and radio broadcasting.

A veteran of film and TV, Kyle grew a US fan base from his role in the STARZ series Outlander. Kyle played Ross, a Lallybroch blacksmith who fights under James Fraser at Prestonpans. The “Outlander Effect” enabled Kyle to attract attention and resources to the nonprofit Bathgate Regal. Kylander fans and his Twitter following of 122,000 have raised $75,000 for the Bathgate.

Kyle is a skilled entertainer and teacher known for entrepreneurial thinking and collaboration. During college Kyle discovered an unproduced musical farce in the school archives, produced and starred in the piece, and took it on tour across Scotland. The soccer-based farce attracted first-time theatregoers, was selected by BBC as a Fringe Festival BBC offering, and was awarded The Stage Best Actor award.

Kyle and wife Karen visit Asheville and then head up the Atlantic coast before returning to Scotland. For information about enrollment in the Asheville student theatre workshop, call 828-734-5747.

