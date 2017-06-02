OUT NOW: BOBBY OSBORNE ‘ORIGINAL’

At 85, bluegrass icon Bobby Osborne is having a career defining moment with his new album ORIGINAL. Bobby still has the same adventurous musical spirit that made The Osborne Brothers such a cutting edge act in the 1960s and 1970s. This undeniable performance of The Osborne Brothers performing ‘Ruby’ from 1971, is an example of what both Sierra Hull and Sam Bush refer to as “pushing the boundaries of bluegrass music,” and one that showcases the legendary high lead vocals that Vince Gill says “had a profound impact” on his early career.

Producer and Compass co-founder Alison Brown pulled together a cast of bluegrass music’s finest players and singers for the recording. Vince Gill, Sam Bush, Sierra Hull, Del McCoury, Jim Lauderdale and Claire Lynch are just a few of the artists featured on the new record.

Another Alison is contributing to Bobby’s current story: Alison Krauss’ new record, WINDY CITY, features a Bobby Osborne co-write as its title cut.

Bobby will be performing at the Grand Ole Opry tonight and will follow his performance with a signing of his new album ORIGINAL out today on Compass Records.

TRACK LISTING:

1. They Call the Wind Maria featuring Sierra Hull, Stuart Duncan and Alison Brown

2. Goodbye Wheeling featuring Ronnie McCoury, Josh Williams, Robbie McCoury and Del McCoury

3. Kentucky Morning featuring Sierra Hull, Stuart Duncan, Rob Ickes, Dale Ann Bradley and Darrell Scott

4. I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You featuring Sierra Hull, Trey Hensley, Stuart Duncan, Alison Brown, Rob Ickes and Claire Lynch

5. Make the World Go Away featuring Vince Gill and Molly Tuttle

6. Just in Case featuring Rocky Top X-Press

7. Don’t Be Cruel featuring Sam Bush, Jim Hurst and Todd Phillips

8. Eight More Miles featuring Sam Bush and Michael Cleveland

9. Country Boy featuring Sierra Hull, Stuart Duncan and Alison Brown

10. Pathway of Teardrops featuring Rocky Top X-Press