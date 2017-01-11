Raise a Pint for the Smokies at Hi-Wire Brewing

Experience one of Asheville’s fastest growing breweries this Groundhog Day and support Great Smoky Mountains National Park at Hi-Wire Brewing’s charitable pint night Thursday, February 2, 4-11pm.

15% of sales from Hi-Wire’s South Slope Tasting Room at 197 Hilliard Avenue will support the wildlife, wilderness, and wonders of the park. Friends of the Smokies provides funding for the monitoring and protection of species like black bear and elk, and also supports many other critical projects that protect and preserve the natural and cultural beauty of America’s most visited national park.

“We are thankful to have local breweries like Hi-Wire that support nonprofits in our community and we are glad that Friends of the Smokies is one the organizations benefitting from their generosity. We not only raise money from these events, we meet new people and are able to educate new members on the important work we do for our National Park,” says Anna Zanetti, North Carolina Director of Friends of the Smokies.

While enjoying the Hi-Wire Brewing pint night, you can learn more about many ways Friends of the Smokies supports programs in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, how to become a member for just $35 per year and get involved.

Friends of the Smokies is an official nonprofit partner of Great Smoky Mountains National Park and has raised more than $53 million to support critical park programs and maintain the Smokies as a crown jewel of the National Park Service. Find your park at FriendsOfTheSmokies.org.