    RALSTON FOX SMITH solo exhibition Furtherance at Pink Dog Creative

    Asheville contemporary artist, Ralston Fox Smith, is proud to announce a
    solo exhibition of his paintings at Pink Dog Gallery (348 Depot Street) in
    Asheville’s River Arts District. The show, Furtherance, will run from November
    10th through December 17th, with an opening reception on November 10th from
    6-9pm. Fox has earned a strong following among collectors: his paintings hang in
    private and public collections around the world.
     
    Furtherance represents a progression and transformation of vision as Fox has
    explored abstract and surreal landscapes and pushed beyond into the world of
    pure geometric abstraction. This exhibit is an opportunity to explore that evolution
    and to revel in his most recent compelling work.
    The geometry of nature – from tree trunks and boulders to vast crop fields – have
    long been the building blocks of Fox’s work. The sharp lines and angles of man-
    made structures have also fueled the evolution of clean and ordered constructs in
    his work. With his newest collection, Fox has pushed further into the role of
    geometry, spatial relationships, and inherent positive and negative balance. On a
    two-dimensional surface, Fox expresses his response to chaotic energy through
    dynamic geometric constructs in a clean hard-edged manner. Furtherance is your
    chance to tap into that spirited power, which Fox calls both “honest and uplifting.”
    Ralston Fox Smith grew up in southeastern New Hampshire and later attended
    Amherst College as well as the Santa Monica College of Design, Art and
    Architecture. He lives in Asheville, NC with his amazing wife, two children and
    large dog, and shares a large studio north of downtown on the French Broad River
    with three exceptionally talented artists.
    Please go to ralstonfoxsmith.com for more a comprehensive look at Fox’s work.
    And for more information about Pink Dog Creative, please go to pinkdog-creative.com
