R&B Electro Artist Yellow Shoots Releases New EP ‘STORMY WEATHER’

Brooklyn singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Yellow Shoots has created a wealth of critical and peer acclaim thanks to a growing number of solo-projects and collaborations. Laying the groundwork for a now hotly-tipped solo career, Yellow Shoots has established a renowned reputation within the music industry as a guitarist for GoGo Morrow and Ryan Toby of City High, and as an understudy for producer illMind!. Now Yellow Shoots, real name Greg Matthews, is ready to reveal his highly anticipated new project-an EP titled ‘Stormy Weather.’ Debuted via Earmilk, the ‘Stormy Weather’ EP hears Matthews delve into a four-track project that fuses elements of R&B and electronic music. With a sound that FADER describes as “full of misty grays and blues,” the ‘Stormy Weather’ EP is written, performed, and produced by Matthews. Expressing a desire to “dig a little more into ambient and spacial concepts with my composing,” the EP comes to fruition by way of synthensizer, organic instrumentation, vocal effects, and more. Moving through pop-tinged cut “Mess,” to somber title track “Stormy Weather,” the EP encompasses the wide range of Matthew’s musicianship-both in performance and behind the scenes. In addition, hear Matthew’s powerhouse collaboration on hypnotizing single “Heaven” featuring legendary Brooklyn rapper Skyzoo. Up next for Yellow Shoots, stay tuned for his debut artist album slated for a fall 2017 release. More details to come soon.