Rolling Out June 1st at Noon: Exclusive ‘Blight’ Pre-Order

Alexandra Duncan’s new stand-alone YA novel Blight (August 1, Greenwillow/Harper Collins) is a thriller inspired by current environmental issues. When an agribusiness facility producing genetically engineered food releases a deadly toxin into the environment, 17-year-old Tempest Torres races to deliver the cure before time runs out in this action-adventure story that is Margaret Atwood’s Oryx and Crake meets Nancy Farmer’s House of the Scorpion.

Beginning at noon on Thursday June 1

, the first 200 copies of Blight pre-ordered from Spellbound Children’s Bookshop come with a free pack of three art prints by Linus Curci featured in the book’s interior illustrations. Spellbound ships anywhere in the United States and can have books signed and personalized. Pre-order link https://spellboundbookshop.com/shop/teens/blight-hc-preorder/ goes live at noon Thursday!

About the author

Alexandra Duncan lives in Asheville, NC and is the author of two previous YA books from Harper Collins, Salvage and its companion novel Sound. Her debut novel Salvage received these honors:

2015 Compton Crook Award winner

2014 Andre Norton Award finalist

2015 Amelia Bloomer Project selection

2014 Junior Library Guild selection

ABA Spring Indies Introduce New Voices title for 2014

Kids’ Indie Next List pick for Spring 2014