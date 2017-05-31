Seed to Loaf Workshop Brings Artisan Bakers into the Fields

Home cooks from urban to rural are adopting artisan baking skills, and economies are sprouting nationwide for the production and processing of local grains, including right here in the Carolinas. On June 24th from 1:30 to 7 PM, Living Web Farms will explore the techniques and the practicality of growing your own grains for baking bread, giving home baking enthusiasts, homesteaders, and farmers a full-circle immersion into the process from seed to loaf.

— What does it take to get from a handful of seeds to a great loaf of bread? And aside from that, why does it matter? The effort that goes into quality flour for a single loaf of bread, let alone hundreds of loaves, is quite complex indeed. Recently, efforts to create regional independence in local baking have increased drastically, and the interest from the average baking enthusiast has followed suit.

In response to this rising tide, Living Web Farms will offer a workshop called Seed to Loaf: Local Grain Production for Artisan Baking on June 24th from 1:30-7pm at the non-profit’s demonstration farm in Mills River, NC. The workshop’s instructors include Living Web Farms’ Director, Patryk Battle, who also used to own and operate Lucky Goose Bakery in Celo, NC, Chelsea Askew of locally famed Farm and Sparrow Bakery, and Mark Dempsey, small-scale grain enthusiast with the Carolina Farm Stewardship Association.

The day will begin with an exploration of the bread making process. Starting with a look at how to capture and develop starters, includingone created using only the grain grown for this class. This will be followed by a brief demonstration of dough development, a process which will continue on its own as the class heads to the field to learn about our grain growing, harvesting, and processing systems.

In the field, Askew and Dempsey will then cover production principles for small grains, including their integration into diverse rotations and even livestock on a small farm or homestead. They will cover culture, harvest, processing, and storage as well. The class will include a milling demonstration using equipment from Carolina Ground – a regional flour mill based out of Asheville – and culminate with a light meal including unique breads demonstrated and prepared during class.

Aside from the how-to of growing grains and baking bread, the class promises compelling discussion about the practicality and value of regionally adapted seed varieties, the importance of community independence, and the value of pure, curated flavor. From the possibility of locally shared threshing equipment, to the development of completely unique grain varieties for western NC, the combination of perspectives from Askew, Battle, and Dempsey will bring knowledge and philosophy from several angles.

“Producing small grains for baking is something you do for satisfaction, and because you care,” says Askew, after discussing the larger importance of strong plant genetics or commercially viable artisanal business. To that, Battle adds, “The Midwest is our breadbasket, but localizing is important on many levels.” Seed to Loaf is a fascinating and important process to witness, even for food lovers who don’t plan to plant any einkorn this fall.